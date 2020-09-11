Passenger Vehicle Sales Jump 14% On Year In August 2020

JUST IN
Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or SIAM announced the Automobile Industry figures for August 2020. A total of 2,162,367 units, including Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers, Two-wheelers & Quadricycle were produced in August 2020, as against 2,231,355 in August 2019, witnessing a decline of 3.09%.

Total exports of Passenger Vehicles, Three-wheelers and Two-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 45.17%, 13.61% and 14.23% respectively in August 2020, as compared to August 2019.

Sales of Two-wheelers grew by 3% in August 2020, as compared to August 2019. Three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 75.29% in August 2020, as compared to August 2019.

Sales of Passenger Vehicles witnessed an increase of 14.16% in August 2020, as compared to August 2019.

Sales of Vans grew by 3.82% in August 2020, as compared to August 2019. Sales of Utility Vehicles increased by 15.54% in August 2020, as compared to August 2019. A growth of 14.13% has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in August'20, as compared to August 2019.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 13:52 IST

