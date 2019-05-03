JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hindalco Inds allots equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Security & Intelligence Services India consolidated net profit rises 117.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.78% to Rs 1954.85 crore

Net profit of Security & Intelligence Services India rose 117.78% to Rs 72.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.78% to Rs 1954.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1592.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.20% to Rs 215.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 7093.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5833.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1954.851592.19 23 7093.275833.37 22 OPM %5.845.08 -4.965.15 - PBDT81.3158.16 40 275.48244.23 13 PBT62.2239.87 56 209.53188.26 11 NP72.6333.35 118 215.83162.04 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU