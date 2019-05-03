Security & Intelligence Services India consolidated net profit rises 117.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Security & Intelligence Services India consolidated net profit rises 25.42% in the December 2018 quarter
SIS Q3 net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 59 cr
SIS acquires controlling stake in Bangalore-based Uniq
Volumes spurt at Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 22.78% to Rs 1954.85 croreNet profit of Security & Intelligence Services India rose 117.78% to Rs 72.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.78% to Rs 1954.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1592.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.20% to Rs 215.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 7093.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5833.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1954.851592.19 23 7093.275833.37 22 OPM %5.845.08 -4.965.15 - PBDT81.3158.16 40 275.48244.23 13 PBT62.2239.87 56 209.53188.26 11 NP72.6333.35 118 215.83162.04 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU