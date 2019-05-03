Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 8.68 croreNet loss of Stanpacks (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 36.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.688.69 0 36.5832.17 14 OPM %6.347.02 -7.039.82 - PBDT0.220.34 -35 0.881.15 -23 PBT0.080.18 -56 0.260.47 -45 NP-0.040.13 PL 0.140.42 -67
