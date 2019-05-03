Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 44.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of rose 44.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.11% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.290.281.151.10517.24-14.29-13.04-1.821.510.940.381.541.480.910.251.401.080.750.171.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)