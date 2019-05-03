Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 44.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 44.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.11% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.290.28 4 1.151.10 5 OPM %517.24-14.29 --13.04-1.82 - PBDT1.510.94 61 0.381.54 -75 PBT1.480.91 63 0.251.40 -82 NP1.080.75 44 0.171.07 -84

