Ugro Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 757.32% to Rs 13.46 crore

Net loss of Ugro Capital reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 757.32% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.01% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 945.74% to Rs 36.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.461.57 757 36.813.52 946 OPM %-40.0494.90 --0.3091.76 - PBDT-2.401.49 PL 4.883.23 51 PBT-2.461.49 PL 4.773.23 48 NP-2.101.35 PL 1.462.98 -51

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 16:42 IST

