Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 75.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 540.04 crore

Net profit of rose 75.07% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 540.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 479.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 158.18% to Rs 98.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 2159.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1765.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

