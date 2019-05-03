Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 75.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 540.04 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 75.07% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 540.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 479.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 158.18% to Rs 98.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 2159.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1765.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales540.04479.80 13 2159.151765.19 22 OPM %8.937.14 -9.816.22 - PBDT47.7734.38 39 200.91103.95 93 PBT33.4821.70 54 146.7154.42 170 NP26.1214.92 75 98.1138.00 158
