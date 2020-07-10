Selan Explorations Technology Ltd Surges 4.12%

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd has added 18.07% over last one month compared to 12.3% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.97% rise in the SENSEX

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd gained 4.12% today to trade at Rs 125.15. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.77% to quote at 5557.04. The index is up 12.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Castrol India Ltd increased 2.3% and Gujarat Gas Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 19.6 % over last one year compared to the 5.64% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd has added 18.07% over last one month compared to 12.3% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2701 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3903 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 181 on 03 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62.35 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)