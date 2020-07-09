MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2020.

MMTC Ltd lost 7.87% to Rs 19.9 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd crashed 5.08% to Rs 719.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 111.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 83.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 127. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

