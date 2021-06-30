Select pharma stocks, RIL, NBCC (India) in focus

Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced that the five companies will collaborate for the clinical trial of the investigational oral anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild COVID-19 in an outpatient setting in India.

Cipla is supporting Moderna, Inc. with the regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India. At this stage, there is no definitive agreement on commercial supplies.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be in focus. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced that RIL, has signed an agreement to join a new worldscale chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TA'ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The agreement capitalizes on growing demand for these critical industrial raw materials and leverages the strengths of ADNOC and RIL as global industrial and energy leaders.

Under the terms of the agreement, TA'ZIZ and Reliance will construct an integrated plant, with capacity to produce 940 thousand tons of chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tons of ethylene dichloride and 360 thousand tons of PVC annually

NBCC (India) has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant for undertaking various civil works of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation. NBCC is project Management Consultant for this Project of the value Rs. 206 crore (approx.).

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received a prestigious order for Wet Limestone Flue Gas Desulphurisation System and Flue Gas Conditioning System Package (FGD-FGC Package) from Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd. for their2x660 MW TPPIB Thermal Power Station at Banharpalli, Jharsuguda, Odisha.

