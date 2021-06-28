Dodla Dairy, KIMS, Thyrocare Technologies in spotlight

Shares of Dodla Dairy will debut on the bourses today, 28 June 2021. Dodla Dairy offer closed for subscription on June 18 after being subscribed 45.62 times. Issue price is Rs 428 per share.

Shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) will debut on the bourses today, 28 June 2021. KIMS Hospitals public offer witnessed an oversubscription of 3.86 times during June 16-18. Issue price is Rs 825 per share.

Reliance Industries (RIL) said that the Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (FCCU) in SEZ refinery at Jamnagar which was taken for an emergency shutdown on June 6, 2021 has been restarted after carrying out necessary repairs. The Unit has since been stablized and normal throughput has been reached.

Lupin announced the launch of Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets 200 mg/300 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Thyrocare Technologies said that Docon Technologies (Acquirer) along with. API Holdings (PAC ), in its capacity as the person acting in concert with the Acquirer, have announced an open offer for acquisition of up to 1,37,55,077 equity shares from the Public Shareholders of the company, representing 26% of the Expanded Voting Share Capital, at Rs 1,300 per share aggregating to total consideration of Rs 17,88,16,00,100 payable in cash.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said the company's board of directors approved raising up to Rs 99.99 crore via share issue. The company will issue 11.77 lakh shares at Rs 849 per share to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 238 Plan Associates LLC and Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series - II.

Zuari Agro Chemicals said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of the Goa plant of the company by Paradeep Phosphates.

SpiceJet informed that that the board of directors of the company in its meeting scheduled on 30th June 2021 will discuss and consider, interalia, options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares/debt instrument on preferential/qualified institutions placement basis.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries said that the company's board of directors has recommended issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2 i.e., one bonus share for every two shares held as on the record date 6th August 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)