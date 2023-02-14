Sellwin Traders standalone net profit declines 78.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.97% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net profit of Sellwin Traders declined 78.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 116.97% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.313.832.5319.060.210.730.210.730.160.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)