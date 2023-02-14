Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.39% to Rs 3.18 croreNet profit of Navkar Urbanstructure declined 90.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.39% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.185.52 -42 OPM %1.5710.69 -PBDT0.020.20 -90 PBT0.020.20 -90 NP0.020.20 -90
