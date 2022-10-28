Sensex above 60,000; Nifty nears 17,800 mark

The key equity indices traded with decent gains in early trade as the bourses witnessed some significant buying in index pivotals. The Nifty traded above the 17,800 mark. Banks, financials and auto stocks advanced while metal, pharma and IT shares lagged behind.

At 09:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 248.61 points or 0.42% to 60,005.45. The Nifty 50 index gained 64.20 points or 0.36% to 17,801.15.

ONGC (up 1.52%), HDFC (up 1.51%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.50%), Coal India (up 1.45%) and Bajaj Auto (up 1.31%) were the top Nifty gainers.

Tata Steel (down 1.54%), JSW Steel (up 1.39%), Sun Pharma (down 1.17%), Hindalco (up 1.14%) and Divi's Laboratories (down 1.05%) were the top Nifty losers.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index traded flat while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.21%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,608 shares rose and 893 shares fell. A total of 125 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vedanta fell 2.39%. The company said that the government has approved the extension of the production sharing contract (PSC) for the Rajasthan gas facility under the pre‐NELP Extension Policy by 10 years from 15 May 2020 to 14 May 2030.

SBI Cards and Payment Services slumped 5.51%. The company's net profit rose 52% to Rs 526 crore on 28% increase in total income to Rs 3453 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Tata Chemicals slipped 3.84%. The company reported income from operations for the quarter on consolidated basis at Rs 4,239 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, up by 40% as compared to Rs 3,022 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. Consolidated PAT from continuing operations for the quarter was at Rs 685 crore as compared to Rs 248 crore for corresponding quarter of last year.

Indus Towers declined 2.49%. The company's consolidated net profit fell 44% to Rs 872 crore on 16% increase in revenues to Rs 7967 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks are trading lower ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision and a slew of companies in the region reporting earnings.

Japan's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Friday. The Bank of Japan also said it would purchase necessary amounts of Japanese government bonds at a fixed rate in order to keep 10-year JGB yields at 0%.

"The Bank will support financing, mainly of firms, and maintain stability in financial markets, and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary, it reportedly said in its monetary policy statement.

Meanwhile, Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.6% in September, while the availability of jobs improved for the ninth straight month to a 2 and a half year high, government data showed on Friday. Analysts reportedly expected unemployment to stay unchanged from August at 2.5%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.34, labour ministry data showed, higher than 1.32 in August and marking its highest since March 2020.

In US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted losses on Thursday, as investors contended with solid economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annualized pace for the period, the Bureau of Economic Analysis report showed. The chain-weighted price index, a cost-of-living measure that is adjusted to reflect changing consumer behavior, rose 4.1% for the quarter. Headline inflation rose 4.2%, down sharply from 7.3%, according to a gauge the Federal Reserve uses.

The European Central Bank announced Thursday a 75-basis-point interest rate hike, its third consecutive increase this year. The latest rate hike takes the ECB's main benchmark from 0.75% to 1.5%. The ECB also announced that it was changing the terms and conditions of its targeted longer-term refinancing operations or TLTRO.

