Energy shares edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 70.44 points or 0.87% at 8145.4 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 6.74%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 5.19%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.97%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.24%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.36%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 1.64%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 1.54%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.15%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.06%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 3.82%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 3.54%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.84%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 407.75 or 0.71% at 57019.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 103.05 points or 0.6% at 16991.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.34 points or 0.17% at 28501.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.54 points or 0.13% at 8783.5.

On BSE,1616 shares were trading in green, 1238 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

