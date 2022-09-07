Energy shares edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 6.41 points or 0.07% at 8731.48 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 6.29%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 3.69%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 3.58%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.38%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 1.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.8%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.32%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.84%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 0.82%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.76%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.74%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 290.41 or 0.49% at 58906.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.45 points or 0.43% at 17579.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.59 points or 0.2% at 29146.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.33 points or 0.04% at 9024.61.

On BSE,1749 shares were trading in green, 1131 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

