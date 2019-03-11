Sensex drifts higher in early trade

Trading for the week began on upbeat note. At 9:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 245.01 points or 0.67% at 36,916.44.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.83%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.85%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1138 shares rose and 312 shares fell. A total of 76 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower. US stocks finished lower Friday for a fifth session in a row, after a disappointing jobs report and a slump in Chinese exports added to concerns about slowing global growth. The US economy created only 20,000 jobs in February, the weakest reading since September 2017.

Back home, rose 0.63%. group global wholesales in February 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 110,262 units, lower by 9%, as compared to February 2018. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in February 2019 were at 84,512 units, lower by 9% over February 2018. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in February 2019 were at 67,964 units, lower by 9%, compared to February 2018. Global wholesales for Jaguar were 49,695 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,926 vehicles, while wholesales for the month were 34,769 vehicles. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 March 2019.

rose 0.92%. announced that was awarded two blocks as part of the discovered small field (DSF) bid round - II. Onshore contract area AN/ONDSF/Tuiamura/2018, covering an area of 47.23 square km, is in Offshore contract area KG/OSDSF/GSKW/2018, covering an area of 93.902 square km, is in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin. This will be OIL's first ever foray into the North Eastern state of and also into KG Offshore. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 March 2019.

gained 1.51%. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gaussian Software, entered into an agreement on 8 March 2019 to subscribe to 1 crore equity shares of (JCML) for $10 million. The acquisition is proposed to be completed in one or more tranches and the company is expected to hold over 25% stake in JCML. JCML proposes to acquire cruise ships and operate to various destinations from and the The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 March 2019.

jumped 19.93%. said it reduced its overall consolidated debt by 30%, or Rs 407.88 crore. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)