Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 2.92%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 2.92% at 4334.05 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India dropped 5.94%, Bank of Maharashtra fell 5.82% and Central Bank of India slipped 5.20%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 62.00% over last one year compared to the 5.92% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.58% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.79% to close at 18269 while the SENSEX has slid 0.75% to close at 61337.81 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)