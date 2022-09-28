Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 68.25 points or 0.24% at 28838.32 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 4.42%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 2.67%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.15%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.92%),MRF Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.6%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.41%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.89%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.8%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.09 or 0.59% at 56771.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.25 points or 0.64% at 16899.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 94.37 points or 0.34% at 27896.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 28.43 points or 0.33% at 8634.7.

On BSE,1085 shares were trading in green, 1694 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

