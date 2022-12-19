SGX Nifty indicates firm opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 50 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed as investors struggled to shake off recession fears. In China, officials vowed to stabilize its economy in 2023 and maintain ample liquidity in financial markets in order to meet key targets, as per reports.

US stocks dropped for a third straight session on Friday as fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic stock market ended with deep cuts on Friday, mirroring weak global cues. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 461.22 points or 0.75% to 61,337.81. The Nifty 50 index lost 145.90 points or 0.79% to 18,269.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,542.50 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 December, provisional data showed.

