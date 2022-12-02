Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 351.91 points or 1.16% at 29965.94 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 3.07%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.31%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.78%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.72%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.37%), Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 1.31%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.42%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.38%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 4.04%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.85%), and Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.32%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 470.06 or 0.74% at 62814.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.8 points or 0.71% at 18678.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.53 points or 0.55% at 29867.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.17 points or 0.62% at 9296.27.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1485 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

