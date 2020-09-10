Sensex, Nifty at day's high; realty stocks advance

The key equity indices extended early gains and hit the day's high in morning trade. At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 314.10 points or 0.82% at 38,508.02. The Nifty 50 index added 85.90 points or 0.76% at 11,363.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.93% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.73%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1670 shares rose and 460 shares fell. A total of 91 shares were unchanged.

Primary Market Segment:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Happiest Minds Technologies received bids for 351.18 crore shares as against 2.32 shares on offer, as per the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) website data. The issue was subscribed 150.98 times.

The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 351.46 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 77.43 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 70.94 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday, 7 September 2020 and closed yesterday, on 9 September 2020. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 165-166 per share.

Earning Today:

Goa Carbon (up 4.48%), Hindustan Aeronautics (up 3.08%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.04%), Jay Bharat Maruti (up 2.21%) and J&K Bank (up 3.52%) will announce quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index gained 1.82% to 214.90 on bargain buying. The index slipped 6.5% in the past five sessions.

Prestige Estates (up 6.39%), Sunteck Realty (up 6.18%), Indiabulls RE (up 4.34%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.38%), DLF (up 1.50%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.42%), Sobha Developers (up 1.16%), Godrej Properties (up 0.99%), Omaxe (up 0.94%) and The Phoenix Mills (up 0.29%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dilip Buildcon gained 5.03% to Rs 366.80 after the road construction major received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for a new Hybrid Annuity Mode project in Bihar. The bid project cost for the project is Rs 1905 crore and is to be constructed within 24 months with a operation period of 15 years. The total length on construction is 49 kilometers.

Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 1.29% to Rs 198.55. The company informed that its board approved opening the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on Wednesday (9 September 2020) and added that the floor for the said issue would be Rs 206.70 per share.

Separately, Indiabulls Housing said that the company is in the process of exploring various options in connection with the partial divestment of its equity shareholding in OakNorth Bank, in one or more tranches. The divestment shall result in boosting CRAR and shall free up capital to grow the loan book of the company.

IRCTC gained 1% to Rs 1362.80. With respect to media reports suggesting stake sale by the Government in the company, IRCTC said that the Company has not received any information in this regard from Government of India. It added that the quantum in case of OFS is decided by the Government of India and the Company has no role in this regard.

