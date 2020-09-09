Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.87%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.87% at 1396.5 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India slipped 4.51%, Central Bank of India dropped 2.97% and Bank of India fell 2.58%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 42.00% over last one year compared to the 2.50% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index is down 2.10% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.35% to close at 11278 while the SENSEX is down 0.45% to close at 38193.92 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)