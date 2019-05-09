Sensex, Nifty fall for seventh straight session

Domestic stocks registered losses for seventh straight trading session weighed by negative global stocks. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 230.22 points or 0.61% at 37,558.91. The index lost 57.65 points or 0.51% at 11,301.80.

Negative global stocks weighed on the sentiment on concerns that the US and would struggle to reach an agreement. US Dow futures was down 230 points on Thursday, after US threatened retaliation on China, which he claims "broke the deal".

Key indices edged lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks. Stocks cut losses in morning trade after an initial slide. The market hovered in negative zone in mid-morning trade. Shares extended losses in afternoon trade. Stocks cut losses in mid-afternoon trade soon after hitting intraday low. Indices hovered in negative zone in late trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.19%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.38%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1066 shares rose and 1400 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

Index heavyweight (RIL) dropped 3.41% to Rs 1,255.15 after a foreign brokerage firm reportedly downgraded the company to equal-weight, with a price target at Rs 1,349 per share. Earnings upswing of the last two fiscal is likely to reverse and the upside appears limited, as the core business of the company drags, the brokerage reportedly said.

rose 0.51% ahead of its January-March 2019 quarterly earnings today, 9 May 2019.

fell 1.2% after wholly-owned subsidiary, Novelis, reported a 5.5% decline in net income to $103 million in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. made the announcement after market hours yesterday, 8 May 2019.

Novelis, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, posted a 5.5% decline in net income at $103 million in the quarter ended on 31 March 2019. It posted a net income of $109 million in the year-ago period, Hindalco said in a filing to BSE. Net sales increased 1% over the prior year to $3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, driven by higher total shipments, partially offset by lower average aluminum prices.

Shipments of flat rolled products increased 8% to 870 kilotonnes. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 12% to $357 million as compared to $319 million in the prior year. This increase reflects the favorable impacts from higher shipments, improved product mix, and

rose 1.25% after the company announced exclusive distribution agreement with The announcement was made during trading hours today, 9 May 2019. is a Swiss company founded in 2013 as a of ANTEIS and is based in the area,

and (Aptissen) announced that they have entered into a definitive distribution agreement under which Aptissen has granted the exclusive rights to market, distribute and sell the current Aptissen products in This includes immediate rights to distribute Synolis VA for the Based on Statistics Canada, Osteoarthritis affects more than 10% of Canadians aged 15 or older.

Synolis VA (Visco-Antalgic) is the for osteoarthritis with a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid and high concentration of Sorbitol. Synolis VA 40/80 is already approved by Health and an additional strength is currently under review.

Overseas, shares in and declined on Thursday as increased tensions ahead of key Sino-US trade negotiations raised fresh concerns about the outlook for the global

The US switched direction toward the closing bell to finish mostly lower Wednesday as worries over US- trade talks lingered.

US Trump, in a pair of tweets on Wednesday morning, said he would be happy to keep tariffs on Chinese exports rather than make a bad deal, setting the stage for a contentious round of talks between the and that is set to begin on Thursday. Mr. Trump's comments provoked a swift response from the Chinese Commerce Ministry, which suggested that it was once again ready to retaliate against American and their products with its own countermeasures.

The will raise tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports effective May 10, as per reports. The US Trade Representative's office will establish a process to seek exclusions for certain products from additional tariffs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)