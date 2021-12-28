Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; realty stocks advance

The domestic equity benchmarks further extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered around the 17,250 level. Realty stocks advanced.

At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 517.76 points or 0.90% to 57,938. The Nifty 50 index gained 156.80 points or 0.92% to 17,243.05.

The broader market outperformed the main indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.09% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.53%.

Among the broader market stocks, IDFC (up 9.93%), CEAT (up 8.06%), Astral (up 7.18%), Venky's (India) (up 6.87%) and Eris Lifesciences (up 6.30%) were the top gainers.

Ashoka Buildcon (down 3%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 2.47%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 1.96%), Tata Coffee (down 1.92%) and Rossari Biotech (down 1.61%) were the top losers.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,596 shares rose and 738 shares fell. A total of 113 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.489% compared with 6.465% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 74.6975, compared with its close of 75 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 February 2022 settlement rose 0.05% to Rs 48,142.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04% to 96.06.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2022 settlement rose 29 cents or 0.37% to $78.51 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.20% to 485.35. The index has gained 1.69% in two sessions.

The Phoenix Mills (up 3.62%), Sunteck Realty (up 2.36%), Sobha Developers (up 1.87%), Prestige Estates (up 1.35%), Indiabulls Real Estate (up 1.34%), DLF (up 1.31%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.16%) and Godrej Properties (up 0.74%) advanced.

Global Markets:

Most European shares advanced on Tuesday as holiday-thinned trade continues in the region. Markets in the U.K. and Ireland remain closed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia ended higher, mirroring another record close on Wall Street overnight.

U.S. stock indexes advanced Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 index ended at a record high.

