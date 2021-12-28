Shares near day's high; Asian shares advance

The domestic equity barometers were currently trading near the day's high in mid-morning trade. The Nifty marched towards the 17,250 mark. Capital goods stocks were in demand as they witnessed across the board buying.

At 11:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 431.13 points or 0.75% to 57,851.37. The Nifty 50 index added 136.30 points or 0.80% to 17,222.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.94% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.37%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2547 shares rose and 665 shares fell. A total of 97 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The S&P BSE Capital Goods index gained 1.42% to 28,546.08, extending gains for second consecutive session. The index has risen 1.83% in two sessions.

Graphite India (up 4.55%), Timken India (up 4.22%), Grindwell Norton (up 3.93%), HEG (up 3.73%), Praj Industries (up 2.56%), Siemens (up 2.39%) and V-Guard Industries (up 1.82%) advanced.

Further, ABB India (up 1.77%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 1.74%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.70%), Lakshmi Machine Works (up 1.50%), Adani Green Energy (up 1.32%), Hindustan Aeronautics (up 1.18%) and SKF India (up 1.06%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ramkrishna Forgings gained 1.32% to Rs 946.85. The company received a letter of intent worth Rs 22.5 crore (approx. $ 3 million) per annum from major tier 1 axle manufacturer in Mexico for manufacturing of front axle beam.

Sastasundar Ventures hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 467.30. As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Ashish Kacholia acquired 2,25,000 shares, or 0.71% stake, in Sastasundar Ventures at Rs 447 per share. As on September 2021, Kacholia held 1.04% stake in the company.

Inox Wind Energy rose 1.52% to Rs 799. The company's board at its meeting held yesterday has approved raising fund of Rs 90 crore on a preferential issue basis

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading higher on Tuesday, mirroring another record close on Wall Street overnight.

U.S. stock indexes advanced Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 index ended at a record high.

