Sunteck Realty Ltd Surges 6.07%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.49%

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 20.52% over last one month compared to 7.54% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX

Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 6.07% today to trade at Rs 369.75. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.49% to quote at 3062.87. The index is up 7.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd increased 4.68% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 2.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 92.02 % over last one year compared to the 43.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 20.52% over last one month compared to 7.54% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42855 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 79740 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 393.95 on 14 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 164.4 on 17 Jul 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)