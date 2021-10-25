Sunteck Realty Ltd Slips 4.57%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 3.19%

Sunteck Realty Ltd has lost 8.28% over last one month compared to 1.3% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX

Sunteck Realty Ltd fell 4.57% today to trade at Rs 448. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 3.19% to quote at 3950.62. The index is down 1.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 4.56% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 4.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 113.06 % over last one year compared to the 49.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sunteck Realty Ltd has lost 8.28% over last one month compared to 1.3% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14656 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 92013 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 524.45 on 11 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250.05 on 06 May 2021.

