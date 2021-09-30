Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 3.41%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.22%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 37.68% over last one month compared to 32.6% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 3.41% today to trade at Rs 967. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.22% to quote at 4090.81. The index is up 32.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sunteck Realty Ltd increased 3.11% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 2.45% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 144.75 % over last one year compared to the 55.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 37.68% over last one month compared to 32.6% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6385 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 976 on 27 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 370.3 on 13 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)