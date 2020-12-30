Sensex, Nifty hit day's low; auto stocks buck trend

Domestic equity benchmarks extended losses and hit day's low in morning trade. The Nifty, however, managed to trade above the 13,900 mark. Auto and IT stocks bucked weak market trend.

At 10:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 102.89 points or 0.22% to 47,566.66. The Nifty 50 index was down 26.90 points or 0.19% to 13,905.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.82% to 21.38.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.06% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.04%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1235 shares rose and 1202 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged.

Coronavirus Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 81,975,991 with 1,789,007 deaths. India reported 262,272 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 148,439 deaths while 9,834,141 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Economy:

The government has invited the protesting farmer' unions for talks today to end the impasse over the three farm laws. This will be the sixth round of talk between the government and farmers to end the deadlock. The centre has written to the 40 protesting farmers' unions and invited them for talks. Apart from the farm laws, discussions will be held on MSP and on legislations related to air quality and the electricity.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.51% to 9,090.10. The index declined 0.25% in the previous session.

Eicher Motors (up 2.41%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.67%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.52%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.43%) and Maruti Suzuki (up 0.42%) advanced.

Tata Motors (down 0.55%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.42%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.10%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Coromandel International fell 5.24% to Rs 806.90 after the counter witnessed multiple block deals in early trade today, 30 December 2020. On the BSE, the counter clocked a volume of 73.58 lakh shares as against its two-week average trading volume of 27,000 shares. The stock lost 5.82% to hit a low of Rs 802 on BSE in initial trade today.

The media reported that 2.26% equity (66.91 lakh shares) worth Rs 544 crore change hands on BSE and NSE in Coromandel International counter with EID Parry being the seller. As of 30 September 2020, E.I.D. Parry India held 58.42% stake in Coromandel International.

Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 3.17% to Rs 317.70 after the company said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 900 crore. The company said that its T&D (transmission and distribution) business has secured an order from the overseas market. The company has also received engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)