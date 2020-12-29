Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 1.55%

Nifty Private Bank index closed up 1.55% at 17288.2 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, IndusInd Bank Ltd added 5.30%, Axis Bank Ltd gained 2.03% and Bandhan Bank Ltd jumped 1.74%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 13.68% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.45% and Nifty Bank index added 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.43% to close at 13932.6 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.55% to close at 47613.08 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)