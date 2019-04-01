JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.91%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.91% at 3102.3 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd added 7.82%, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd rose 5.23% and Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 5.06%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 12.00% over last one year compared to the 15.38% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.36% and Nifty IT index increased 1.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.39% to close at 11669.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.42% to close at 38837.18 today.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 16:00 IST

