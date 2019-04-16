Sensex, Nifty settle at record high

Local stocks ended with strong gains on positive global cues and sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors. Met department's forecast of near-normal monsoon also boosted gains. The Sensex and the Nifty, both, hit record high on intraday as well as closing basis. Shares of surged on debut.

Domestic financial market will remain closed on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, on account of and on Friday, 19 April 2019, on account of

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 369.80 points or 0.95% to 39,275.64, its record closing high. The index hit record high of 39,364.34 in intraday trade. The index hit low of 39,038.81 in intraday trade.

The index rose 96.80 points or 0.83% to 11,787.15, its record closing high. The index hit record high of 11,810.95 in intraday trade. The index hit low of 11,731.55 in intraday trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.12%. The BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.37%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On BSE, 1292 shares rose and 1279 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the index (up 1.08%), the index (up 1.03%), the S&P BSE Bankex (up 1.62%) outperformed the Sensex. The (down 0.86%), the S&P BSE IT index (up 0.05%), the S&P BSE Metal index (up 0.23%) underperformed the Sensex.

(up 3.96%), (up 3.58%), (up 2.49%), (up 1.82%) and Maruti Suzuki (up 1.74%) were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 0.63%), (down 0.39%) and (down 0.22%) were the major Sensex losers.

rose 1.16%. The company said that it received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US FDA, for - 3 at Bachupally, The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

fell 1.43%. Technologies LLC (Cip Tec), a subsidiary of and Pulmatrix, Inc. announced their entry into a Definitive Agreement for the co-development and commercialization of Pulmazole - an inhaled iSPERSE formulation of the antifungal drug itraconazole for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) in patients with asthma. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

Shares of settled at Rs 655 on BSE, a premium of 21.75% over the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 538. Shares of debuted at Rs 633 on BSE, a premium of 17.65% to the IPO price of Rs 538. The stock hit a high of Rs 667.55 and low of Rs 633. On BSE, 22.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

and surged 13.54%. The company announced the commercial production of at Dahej, The new facility, with project cost of approx. Rs 550 crore, has production capacities of about 92 KTPA for Concentrated Nitric Acid (CNA) and about 149 KTPA for Diluted Nitric Acid (DNA). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

rose 1.09% after net profit rose 17.75% to Rs 64.35 crore on 8.67% rise in net sales to Rs 593.80 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

Meanwhile, (IMD) has issued its first stage operational forecast for the southwest monsoon season (June to September) rainfall for the country as a whole in 2019 of its two stages forecast. The first stage forecast is issued in April and the second stage forecast is issued in June.

The Southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be near normal. Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall is likely to be 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of 5%. of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1951-2000 is 89 cm.

Weak El Ni conditions are likely to prevail during the monsoon season with reduced intensity in the later part of the season. IMD will issue the second stage Monsoon-2019 Forecast during the first week of June 2019.

On the economic front, India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-March 2018-19 are estimated to be $535.45 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 7.97% over the same period last year.

India's merchandise exports increased 11% to $32.55 billion in March 2019 over a year ago. Meanwhile, merchandise imports rose 1.4% to $43.44 billion. The trade deficit for March 2019 narrowed to $10.89 billion as against the deficit of $13.51 billion in March 2018.

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports increased 5.6% to $16.58 billion in February 2019 over February 2018. Meanwhile, India's services imports declined 3.3% to $9.81 billion in February 2019. India's services trade surplus jumped 21.7% to $6.78 billion in February 2019 from $5.57 billion in February 2018.

Overseas, most European shares rose as data out of added to hopes of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday on expectations that Chinese and US trade negotiators would strike a deal soon.

Meanwhile, US- trade talks kicked off and the commented on the risks of increasing trade protectionism for the global economic growth outlook. US has made it clear he is unhappy with Japan's $69 billion trade surplus with the and wants a two-way agreement to address it, the media reported.

Meanwhile, US stocks closed lower Monday, as results from Goldman and failed to thrill investors.

