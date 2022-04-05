Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day winning streak

Key indices ended with modest losses on Tuesday, snapping a two-day rising streak. The Nifty closed below the 18,000 mark. FMCG, auto, metal and consumer durables stocks were in demand. On the other hand, banks and financial shares corrected after a stellar rally in the previous session.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 435.24 points or 0.72% at 60,176.19. The Nifty 50 index shed 96 points or 0.53% at 17,957.15.

The broader market rallied and outperformed the main indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.28% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.37%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, shares 2335 rose and 1066 shares fell. A total of 106 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Finance declined 1.48%. The new loans booked during Q4 FY22 stood at 0.63 crore as compared to 0.55 crore in Q4 FY21, recording a growth of 14.54% year-on-year (YoY). New loans booked during FY22 were at 2.47 crore as compared to 1.69 crore in FY21, registering a rise of 46.15% YoY. Customer franchise as of 31 March 2022 stood at 5.76 crore as compared to 4.86 crore as of 31 March 2021, climbing 18.51% YoY. The company's customer franchise increased by 0.22 crore during Q4 FY22. Customer franchise recorded a highest ever increase of 0.9 crore in FY22.

Assets under management (AuM) stood approximately at Rs 1,97,500 crore as of 31 March 2022 as compared to Rs 1,52,947 crore as of 31 March 2021, jumping 29.12% YoY. The core AUM i.e. net of short-term IPO financing receivable of approximately Rs 5,400 crore as of 31 March 2022 was Rs 1,92,100 crore, with a YoY growth of 26%. Core AUM addition in Q4 FY22 was approximately of Rs 10,900 crore.

Lupin fell 1.93%. The US-based drug regulatory body, United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded an inspection at Lupin's Tarapur manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. The inspection was carried out between 22 March 2022 and 4 April 2022. The inspection closed with four observations. Lupin stated that they are, confident of addressing the observations to the USFDA's satisfaction.

We are committed to adherence and full compliance with CGMP regulations and uphold the highest quality standards across our manufacturing sites.

Federal Bank declined 4%. The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to Rs 67,132 crore, recording a growth of 15% over Rs 58,370 crore as of 31 March 2021. CASA ratio stood at 36.94% in Q4 FY2022 as compared to 33.81% in Q4 FY2021 and 36.68% in Q3 FY2022. The CASA ratio stood at 36.94% in FY22 from 33.81% in FY21. The bank's retail deposits as per internal classification aggregated to Rs 1,71,569 crore, registering a growth of 10% over Rs 1,55,977 crore as of 31 March 2021.

IndusInd Bank fell 1.84%. The private lender's net advances stood at Rs 2,39,307 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 13% over Rs 2,12,595 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of 5% over Rs 2,28,583 crore as of 31 December 2021. The bank reported a 15% growth in deposits to Rs 2,93,685 crore as of 31 March 2022 as against Rs 2,56,205 crore as of 31 March 2021 and 3% increase to Rs 2,84,827 crore as compared to 31 December 2021. CASA ratio stood at 42.8% as of 31 March 2022 as compared to 41.8% as of 31 March 2021 and 42.2% as of 31 December 2021.

Ramkrishna Forgings surged 6.6% after the company said that it received an export order worth Rs 135 crore from a Euroasian OEM manufacturer. The order is for the heavy duty commercial vehicle crank shafts (06 CYL) business to be executed in next five years.

TCS rose 1.04%. The IT major signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and transform their technology landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack for greater agility, flexibility, and improved operational resilience.

Nazara Technologies rallied 2.27% to Rs 1,721.75 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Nazara Pte., announced its investment in the US-based game fund, Bitkraft Ventures. Nazara Technologies will invest $2.5 million in Bitkraft Ventures out of which $0.875 million will be invested upfront, while the balance investment amount of $1.625 million will be deployed over a period of three years. Bitkraft Ventures is an investment platform for gaming and Web3 / blockchain projects. Nazara Technologies, with the proposed investment, aims to build a network with Limited Partners (LP) as well as the investee companies to gain access into the global gaming ecosystem.

Yes Bank fell 0.61%. The private bank said its net advances rose 8.8% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 181,508 crore in 31 March 2022. The bank's net advances stood at Rs 176,241 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 166,893 crore in 31 March 2021. Gross retail disbursements stood at Rs 10,324 crore as on 31 March 2022 as against Rs 9,313 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 7,530 crore as on 31 March 2021. Meanwhile, private bank's deposits increased by 7.1% YoY and 21.1% QoQ to Rs 197,281 crore as on 31 March 2022. Certificate of Deposits (CDs) aggregated to Rs 4,264 crore (down 38.17% YoY). CASA stood at Rs 61,449 crore, up 44.3% YoY as against Rs 42,587 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Global Markets:

European market declined while most Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday.

Investors remain closely attuned to developments in Ukraine and prospects for central bank policy around the world in the face of surging inflation. The United States and Europe are considering new punitive sanctions against Russia after allegations of civilian killings in Ukraine.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)