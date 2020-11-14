Sensex, Nifty strike record levels

Benchmarks indices opened with strong gains on Muharat Trading Day. At 18:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 266.07 points or 0.61% at 43,709.23. The Nifty 50 index added 90.05 points or 0.71% at 12,810.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 43,830.93 in initial trade today while Nifty hit a record high of 12,828.70.

In broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index surged 0.84% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.89%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1579 shares rose and 392 shares fell. A total of 106 shares were unchanged.

The domestic market is open today for a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali. The session also marks the beginning of Samvat 2077 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.

The exchanges will remain closed on Monday, 16 November 2020 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 5,34,79,378 with 13,04,682 deaths.

India reported 4,80,719 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,29,188 deaths while 81,63,572 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Bank index was up 257 points or 0.91% to 28,723, rising for second trading session. The index is up 1.57% in two days.

IDFC First Bank (up 2.57%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.8%), RBL Bank (up 1.7%), SBI (up 1.15%), Axis Bank (up 1.15%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.02%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.84%) were top gainers in banking space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ONGC was up 0.97%.

The state-run oil major's consolidated net profit fell 19% to Rs 4335 crore on 17.7% decline in net sales to Rs 83,619.16 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) slipped 7.5% to Rs 8,569.53 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 9,259.69 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total crude oil production fell 2.7% to 5.686 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. Total gas production slipped 6.2% to 5.880 billion cubic metre (BCM) in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. Value added products skid 3.2% to 826 kilo tonnes (KT) in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) gained 2.39%. The company's consolidated net profit fell 1% to Rs 615.19 crore on 40.7% jump in net sales to Rs 4,853.60 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged 71.7% to Rs 826.43 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 481.29 crore in Q2 September 2019. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)'s operations and financial results for the current half year had been impacted by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)