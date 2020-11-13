Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.67%

Nifty Metal index ended up 1.67% at 2681 today. The index has gained 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose 3.19%, Coal India Ltd jumped 3.11% and Tata Steel Ltd added 2.83%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 7.14% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.34% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.23% to close at 12719.95 while the SENSEX increased 0.20% to close at 43443 today.

