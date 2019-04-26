Sensex regains 39,000

Fresh buying demand in pivotals pushed the key indices to day's high in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 319.27 points or 0.82% at 39,050.13. The was up 97.70 points or 0.84% at 11,739.50. The Sensex moved above the psychological 39,000 mark. IT stocks gained.

Local stocks were trading with modest gains in early trade on buying demand in pivotals. Key indices hovered in positive zone in morning trade. Stocks gyrated in a small range in mid-morning trade. Key equity indices were range bound in afternoon trade.

Broader market witnessed selling. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was off 0.38%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was off 0.11%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1042 shares rose and 1344 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

fell 0.55% ahead of its January-March 2019 quarterly earnings today, 26 April 2019.

IT stocks gained. (up 2.08%), (up 1.24%), (up 0.68%), (up 0.56%), (up 0.83%), (up 2.73%) and (up 0.19%) rose. (down 0.19%) and (down 0.78%) fell.

Meanwhile, domestic stock markets will remain closed on Monday, 29 April 2019, on account of (Lok Sabha).

On the political front, the fourth phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election will take place across 71 parliamentary constituencies in nine states on 29 April 2019. The 2019 Indian general election, which is scheduled to be held in seven phases, kicked off on 11 April 2019. It will conclude on 19 May 2019. The counting of votes will be conducted on 23 May 2019, and on the same day the results will be declared.

Overseas, shares in and declined Friday after mixed messages from US benchmarks. Market focus is largely attuned to corporate results, with investors set to closely monitor more earnings reports.

US stocks closed mostly lower Thursday as manufacturing-related sectors logged big losses, offsetting a rally in

In US economic data, orders for durable goods rose by 2.7% in March, the largest one-month increase since last summer, the Commerce Department said. A key measure of business investment, core durable orders, rose 1.3% in March, the third straight monthly increase.

