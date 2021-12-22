Sensex rises 379 pts, Nifty hovers near 16,900 mark

-
-
The benchmark indices were trading near the day's high in afternoon trade. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green. Realty, metal and auto stocks were in demand. The Nifty was trading a tad below 16,900 mark.
At 13:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 379.50 points or 0.67% at 56,698.51. The Nifty 50 index gained 126.30 points or 0.75% at 16,897.15.
Tata Motors (up 3.09%), Eicher Motors (up 2.95%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.71%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.61%) and UPL (up 2.31%) were major Nifty gainers.
SBI Life Insurance (down 1.14%), Wipro (down 0.81%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.50%), HDFC (down 0.48%) and Adani Ports & SEZ (down 0.41%) were major Nifty losers.
The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.06% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.36%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2431 shares rose and 823 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.
Stocks in Focus
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.73%. The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured a 'significant' order (Rs 1000 to Rs 2,500 crore) for its buildings and factories business from a reputed developer. The residential business of buildings and factories has secured this order to construct one of the largest residential townships in Bengaluru.
Dish TV India rose 3.21%. The media reported that markets regulator SEBI has disposed of a case of alleged insider trading against Dish TV India's corporate promoter Direct Media Distribution Ventures. It was alleged that it had violated provisions of prohibition of insider trading norms. The order follows an investigation conducted by the regulator in Dish TV's scrip between January-February 2019.
Cadila Healthcare rose 1.37%. Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pimavanserin Tablets, 10 mg (US RLD: Nuplazid tablets). Pimavanserin is used to treat the symptoms of a certain mental/mood disorder (psychosis) that might occur with Parkinson's disease. It helps lessen symptoms such as seeing or hearing things that are not there (hallucinations) and false beliefs (delusions), company said n the release.
