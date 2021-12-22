Indices open higher tracking positive Asian markets

The key equity indices edged higher in early trade, amid across the board buying in index pivotals. Positive Asian stocks boosted sentiment.

At 09:19 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 409.88 points or 0.73% to 56,728.89. The Nifty 50 index added 118.95 points or 0.71% to 16,889.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.71% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.05%.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 1911 shares rose and 423 shares fell. A total of 56 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) rose 1.23% to Rs 353.30. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries.

Yes Bank added 2.22% to Rs 13.33. The bank said its board of directors have considered and approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares / depository receipts / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, for amount up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Central Bank of India gained 0.95% to Rs 21.20. The bank has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Ugro Capital, to offer loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector.

Vascon Engineers jumped 10.72% to Rs 25.30. The company has received letter of award amounting to approximately Rs 199 crore from Vedanta for construction of Cairn Oil & Gas Residential Complex at Barmer, Rajasthan.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks are mostly trading higher on Wednesday as investors continue to assess the impact of the omicron Covid variant.

US stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday following three days of losses amid fears about the fast-spreading Covid omicron variant. Reopening plays, like airlines, cruise lines and entertainment stocks, saw some relief buying on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden said in a Tuesday address that people with booster shots are highly protected, urging Americans to get their extra doses. The president reiterated that the U.S. is not going back to March 2020 at the height of the initial outbreak where the country went into a forced lockdown.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)