Indices open higher tracking positive Asian markets

-
ALSO READ
Board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises gives in-principle approval for merger with Sony Pictures
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 31.28%, up for third straight session
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd continues to fall
Infosys, ZEE Entertainment, Mphasis to be watched
Volumes jump at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter
-
The key equity indices edged higher in early trade, amid across the board buying in index pivotals. Positive Asian stocks boosted sentiment.
At 09:19 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 409.88 points or 0.73% to 56,728.89. The Nifty 50 index added 118.95 points or 0.71% to 16,889.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.71% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.05%.
Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 1911 shares rose and 423 shares fell. A total of 56 shares were unchanged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) rose 1.23% to Rs 353.30. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries.
Yes Bank added 2.22% to Rs 13.33. The bank said its board of directors have considered and approved raising of funds by issue of equity shares / depository receipts / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, for amount up to Rs 10,000 crore.
Central Bank of India gained 0.95% to Rs 21.20. The bank has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Ugro Capital, to offer loans to MSME borrowers under priority sector.
Vascon Engineers jumped 10.72% to Rs 25.30. The company has received letter of award amounting to approximately Rs 199 crore from Vedanta for construction of Cairn Oil & Gas Residential Complex at Barmer, Rajasthan.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks are mostly trading higher on Wednesday as investors continue to assess the impact of the omicron Covid variant.
US stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday following three days of losses amid fears about the fast-spreading Covid omicron variant. Reopening plays, like airlines, cruise lines and entertainment stocks, saw some relief buying on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden said in a Tuesday address that people with booster shots are highly protected, urging Americans to get their extra doses. The president reiterated that the U.S. is not going back to March 2020 at the height of the initial outbreak where the country went into a forced lockdown.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU