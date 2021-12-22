Broader markets outperform; auto stocks advance

The key equity benchmarks bounced back in mid morning trade. The Nifty was trading above the 16,850 mark. Auto stocks edged higher for second day in a row.

At 11:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 352.53 points or 0.63% to 56,671.54. The Nifty 50 index added 107.60 points or 0.64% to 16,878.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index surged 1.09% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.41%.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 2409 shares rose and 740 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of CMS Info Systems received bids for over 1.80 crore shares as against 3.75 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday, (22 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 48%.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 December 2021 and it will close on 23 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 205-216. An investor can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.32% to 10,622.15. The index has added 2.08% in two sessions.

Tata Motors (up 2.55%), Eicher Motors (up 2.32%), Bharat Forge (up 1.92%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.80%), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.09%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.96%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.59%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.38%) advanced.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks are mostly trading higher on Wednesday as investors continue to assess the impact of the omicron COVID variant.

US stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday following three days of losses amid fears about the fast-spreading Covid omicron variant. Reopening plays, like airlines, cruise lines and entertainment stocks, saw some relief buying on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden said in a Tuesday address that people with booster shots are highly protected, urging Americans to get their extra doses. The president reiterated that the U.S. is not going back to March 2020 at the height of the initial outbreak where the country went into a forced lockdown.

