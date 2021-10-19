Larsen & Toubro Ltd Spikes 2.9%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.71%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 7.26% over last one month compared to 6.86% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.22% rise in the SENSEX

Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 2.9% today to trade at Rs 1840. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.71% to quote at 27826.51. The index is up 6.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GMR Infrastructure Ltd increased 2.33% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 1.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 103.05 % over last one year compared to the 53.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 15653 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1844.2 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 884.25 on 19 Oct 2020.

