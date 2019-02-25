Sensex settles above 36,000 mark

Domestic stocks logged strong gains on first trading day of the week led by steady buying demand in index pivotals. Positive global stocks boosted investors sentiment. The Sensex ended above the psychological 36,000 mark after moving above and below that level in intraday trade.

The Sensex rose 341.90 points or 0.95% to settle at 36,213.38. The index rose 370.70 points, or 1.03% at the day's high of 36,242.18. The index rose 29.58 points, or 0.08% at the day's low of 35,901.06.

The index rose 88.45 points or 0.82% to settle at 10,880.10. The index rose 95.45 points, or 0.88% at the day's high of 10,887.10. The index fell 3.60 points, or 0.03% at the day's low of 10,788.05.

Trading for the day began on a positive note as the key benchmark indices drifted higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade after an initial upmove. Stocks regained strength in mid-morning trade. Key indices hovered in positive zone in early afternoon trade. The market extended gains in afternoon and mid-afternoon trade. Stocks hit fresh intraday high in late trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.74%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1523 shares rose and 1066 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the S&P BSE IT index (up 2.46%), the index (up 1.17%) and the S&P BSE Auto index (up 1.11%), outperformed the Sensex. The index (down 0.1%), the index (down 0.13%) and the (down 0.86%), underperformed the Sensex.

IT shares advanced. (up 3.07%), (up 2.03%), (up 1.90%), (up 1.86%), (up 0.79%), (up 0.68%) and (up 0.64%), edged higher. (down 1.26%) and (down 1.47%), edged lower.

rose 2.94%. today announced the launch of new service offerings that will help enterprises imagine and create new economies with technology, while simultaneously helping communication service providers accelerate and monetize their network deployment. Infosys' newly established Living Labs in five global locations - (Bengaluru, Richardson, Indianapolis, and Melbourne) will help ideate and bring these new economies to life. The announcement was made during market hours today, 25 February 2019.

Auto shares were in demand. (up 1.53%), (up 1.08%), (up 0.99%), (up 0.74%), (up 0.57%), (up 0.35%) and Escorts (up 0.03%), edged higher. fell 1.52%.

rose 0.07%. Designed to make buying experience more attractive re-launched with a new brand and The new brings enhanced customer experience through transparency in selling and buying of pre-owned cars. Since relaunch, the new network has expanded to 200 outlets in 132 cities across the country. The new True Value network, with large display area, has seen this rapid expansion in less than 19 months of its launch. The announcement was made during market hours today, 25 February 2019.

rose 0.54%. said that Unit 3 of 250 MW of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4 X 250 MW) of (BRBCL), a subsidiary of NTPC, has been declared on commercial operation from 20 February 2019. With this, the commercial capacity of BRBCL and group has become 750 MW and 51956 MW respectively. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 February 2019.

fell 0.04% to Rs 1232.15. and Holdings (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of (RIL) has entered into agreement for acquisition of equity shares of (Easygov) for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 18 crore. RIIHL will further invest an amount not exceeding Rs 50 crore. The investment upon completion will translate into 76% equity stake in on a fully diluted basis. The total investment is likely to be completed by March 2021. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 February 2019.

is a and data solutions company incorporated on 19 May 2015. is focused on and services that help in improving convenience to people in accessing and digitally applying for Government to Citizen (G2C) schemes and services.

RIIHL also entered into an agreement for acquisition of equity shares of (SSL) for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 16.02 crore. RIIHL will further invest an amount of up to Rs 200 crore and is likely to be completed by December 2021. The investment will translate into about 83% of equity capital in SSL on a fully diluted basis. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 February 2019.

SSL is a High-Performance Computing (HPC) software services company incorporated on 9 September 2015. SSL is focused on services for and Industrial like - automobile, aircraft manufacturing, oil and gas, and etc.

RIIHL also entered into a agreement for acquisition of equity shares of (Reverie' for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 190 crore. RIIHL will further invest an amount not exceeding Rs 77 crore. The investment upon completion will translate into 83.30% equity capital in Reverie on a fully diluted basis. The total investment is likely to be completed by March 2021. Reverie is a language technologies development company, incorporated on 12th November 2009. Reverie is engaged in the business of developing end-to-end stack for delivering a complete multilingual user experience. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 February 2019.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 71.02, compared with its close of 71.145 during the previous trading session.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for April 2019 settlement was 2 cents at $67.10 a barrel. The contract had risen 5 cents, or 0.07% to settle at $67.12 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Overseas, European and Asian stocks moved higher Monday as investors monitored the ongoing China-U.S. trade talks. US stocks closed higher Friday, thanks to optimism over U.S.- trade talks.

In Europe, British reportedly announced Sunday that she is delaying a vote on her Brexit deal in Parliament, saying it should now take place by March 12, a little more than two weeks before the U.K. is due to leave the British lawmakers will consider various Brexit options this week as May continues to seek concessions from her EU counterparts. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

U.S. reportedly announced Sunday evening that is planning to delay a set of additional tariffs on Chinese goods that were due to kick in on March 1. Trump cited substantial progress in bilateral talks between the world's two largest economies, including intellectual property protection and technology transfer issues. As a result, the said he would suspend the new levies, however he did not state a new deadline.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)