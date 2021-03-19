Indices off day's low; Nifty regains 14,500

The main indices came off early lows and traded with small losses in morning trade. The Nifty reclaimed the crucial 14,500 mark after opening below that level. FMCG and pharma stocks were in demand while auto and realty shares witnessed selling.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 60.11 points or 0.12% at 49,156.39. The Nifty 50 index was down 25.9 points or 0.18% at 14,531.15.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.5% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.94%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 668 shares rose and 1832 shares fell. A total of 126 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 121,731,658 with 2,690,663 deaths. India reported 271,282 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 159,370 deaths while 110,83,679 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

New Listing:

Shares of Easy Trip Planners were currently trading at Rs 217 per share at 10:18 IST on the BSE, at a premium of 16.04% as against the issue of Rs 187 apiece.

The stock was listed at Rs 206, a premium of 10.06% to the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far the stock hit a high of Rs 233.15 and low of 187. On the BSE, 27.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners received bids for 240.27 crore shares as against 1.50 crore shares on offer, according to the stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 159.33 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index slipped 2.06% to 324, extending its losing run to sixth consecutive trading session. The index has lost 8% in six trading days.

Sunteck Realty (down 3.76%), Godrej Properties (down 3.24%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.73%), DLF (down 1.68%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.54%), Omaxe (down 1.49%) and Indiabulls Real Estate (down 0.93%) were top losers in realty space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GAIL (India) on Thursday announced that it has signed a concession agreement with Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for setting up Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant in Ranchi. As per the agreement, GAIL will setup CBG Plant for processing 150 tons per day of Organic Municipal Solid Waste (MSW). The CBG plant will produce 5 tons of CBG per day and approximately 25 tons of fermented bio manure per day.

Dilip Buildcon fell 1.98%. The road construction company received letter of acceptance (LoA) for two new HAM projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana, phase I in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry. The orders are worth Rs 2241 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)