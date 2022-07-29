Sensex spurts 514 pts, Nifty above 17,100 level

The headline equity indices traded with robust gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 17,100 level. Auto shares extended their wining streak for the third day in a row.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 514.35 points or 0.90% to 57,372.14. The Nifty 50 index added 172.60 points or 1.02% to 17,102.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.02% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.16%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,034 shares rose and 1,153 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Investors cheered after data released on Thursday showed that the US economy shrinking for the second consecutive quarter, fuelling speculations that the Fed may not undertake aggressive interest rate hikes. The data also raised the possibility of the US economy approaching a recession.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.68% to 16.73. The Nifty 25 August 2022 futures were trading at 17,136.45, at a premium of 34.25 points compared with the spot at 17,102.20.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 17.3 lakh contracts at the 17,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 23.4lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.43% to 12,561.05, extending its winning streak to third trading session. The index added 2.32% in three sessions.

TVS Motor Company (up 4.53%), Ashok Leyland (up 4.23%), Bosch (up 3.11%), Tata Motors (up 1.92%), Eicher Motors (up 1.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.38%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.36%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.29%), Bharat Forge (up 1.23%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.86%), edged higher.

TVS Motor Company rallied 4.53% after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 321 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 53 crore in Q1 FY22. The company recorded operating revenue of Rs 6,009 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 3,934 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021, up 52.7% YoY.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GMM Pfaudler surged 18.62% after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 44.51 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against Rs 2.59 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 34% to Rs 739.24 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021 on the back of strong execution. Order intake were reported at Rs 998 crore in Q1 FY23, up 24% YoY and up 112% QoQ. The growth was driven by International business. Order backlog grew by 27%, YoY to Rs 2,182 crore.

Ajanta Pharma rose 0.22%. The drug maker's consolidated net profit rose 0.5% to Rs 174.62 crore despite a 27.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 950.93 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Revenue from Exports was Rs 665 crore (up 30% YoY) while that from the Domestic business was Rs 279 crore (up 22% YoY) during the quarter.

PNC Infratech advanced 1.75% after the company announced the signing of a concession agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a HAM Project worth Rs 864 crore. The agreement was signed between NHAI and Hardoi Highways, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by the company for implementation of the said project. The project involves improving and upgrading the existing road to four lane with paved shoulders, from end of Hardoi bypass to end of Hardoi district of NH-731 (Pkg-III) in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The project is to be constructed in 30 months, upon declaration of appointed date and operated for 15 years, post construction.

