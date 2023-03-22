Larsen & Toubro bags multiple orders

The Construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured orders for its Water & Effluent Treatment and Buildings & Factories Businesses. According to the company's project classification, the orders are significant and range between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2000 crore.

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat order from the Drinking Water & Sanitation Department, Government of Jharkhand to execute a Raw Water Transport System on turnkey basis from the proposed intake at Neghra, Rajmahal in Sahibganj district to Sundar Dam in Godda district.

The project will provide bulk raw water to villages in Sahibganj, Godda and Dumka districts of Jharkhand.

The aggregate scope of work includes 209 MLD intake system, raw water main system comprising MS pipeline of 87 Km and DI pipeline of 30 Km, 6 ground level service reservoirs of 163 ML aggregate capacity and 5 pumping stations along with associated electrical, mechanical, instrumentation & automation works including operation & maintenance.

The Business has executed the Sahibganj and Dhanbad water supply projects for the same customer. The order reiterates L&T's credentials in the water supply sector and reinforces customer trust in its capability.

The Building & Factories Business of L&T Construction has won an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Bengaluru.

The scope of the work involves design and build of civil structure including waterproofing, masonry and plastering for 10 towers comprising two basements, ground and varying configurations of 26, 31 & 32 floors. The project is to be executed within stringent timelines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)