Board of Persistent Systems approves issuance of 5 lakh shares to ESOP trust

At meeting held on 22 March 2023The Board of Persistent Systems at its meeting held on 22 March 2023 has approved the issuance of 500,000 shares of Rs 10 each to the ESOP Trust.
The shares are being issued at the respective exercise price of the underlying options. Accordingly, the allotment price will be Rs 2,789 per Equity Share, aggregating to the total consideration of Rs 139.45 crore.
