VST Tillers spurts on crossing 5 lakh power tillers from Malur Plant
Business Standard

VST Tillers Tractors achieves production milestone of 5 lakh power tillers from its Malur plant

Capital Market 

VST Tillers Tractors announced that it had crossed a production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Malur - Benguluru in Karnataka.

The milestone is a testimony to the customer's confidence in the VST power tillers. The VST power Tillers has very high customer loyalty and trust, built around the value of being authentic and powerful.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 11:40 IST

