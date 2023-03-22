VST Tillers Tractors achieves production milestone of 5 lakh power tillers from its Malur plant

-
ALSO READ
VST Tillers spurts on crossing 5 lakh power tillers from Malur Plant
Escorts Kubota gains as total sales jumps 16% YoY in January
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries acquires three brands from Aksigen
Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules
-
The milestone is a testimony to the customer's confidence in the VST power tillers. The VST power Tillers has very high customer loyalty and trust, built around the value of being authentic and powerful.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU