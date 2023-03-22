VST Tillers Tractors achieves production milestone of 5 lakh power tillers from its Malur plant

VST Tillers Tractors announced that it had crossed a production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Malur - Benguluru in Karnataka.

The milestone is a testimony to the customer's confidence in the VST power tillers. The VST power Tillers has very high customer loyalty and trust, built around the value of being authentic and powerful.

