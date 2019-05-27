Seshasayee Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 41.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 364.69 crore

Net profit of rose 41.63% to Rs 62.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 364.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 347.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.61% to Rs 190.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 1325.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1104.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

