Seshasayee Paper & Boards standalone net profit rises 41.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 364.69 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 41.63% to Rs 62.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 364.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 347.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.61% to Rs 190.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 1325.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1104.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales364.69347.90 5 1325.241104.65 20 OPM %22.8320.54 -22.3218.76 - PBDT91.5971.79 28 305.09202.29 51 PBT84.7264.77 31 271.31170.35 59 NP62.2643.96 42 190.00122.89 55
