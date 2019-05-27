K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 81.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 331.79% to Rs 67.92 crore

Net profit of rose 81.72% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 331.79% to Rs 67.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 934.04% to Rs 19.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 163.62% to Rs 158.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

67.9215.73158.4160.0913.6041.5820.7816.568.315.2128.756.667.124.0724.913.786.763.7219.441.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)