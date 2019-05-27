K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 81.72% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 331.79% to Rs 67.92 croreNet profit of K.P. Energy rose 81.72% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 331.79% to Rs 67.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 934.04% to Rs 19.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 163.62% to Rs 158.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales67.9215.73 332 158.4160.09 164 OPM %13.6041.58 -20.7816.56 - PBDT8.315.21 60 28.756.66 332 PBT7.124.07 75 24.913.78 559 NP6.763.72 82 19.441.88 934
