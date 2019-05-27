JUST IN
Aksh Optifibre Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Saurashtra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.13% to Rs 160.45 crore

Net loss of Saurashtra Cement reported to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 26.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 160.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 62.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 621.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 573.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales160.45178.53 -10 621.19573.65 8 OPM %-3.420.44 -0.698.71 - PBDT-3.123.65 PL 8.4164.24 -87 PBT-7.93-3.02 -163 -9.9346.50 PL NP-5.4126.31 PL -4.8762.51 PL

