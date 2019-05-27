Sportking India standalone net profit declines 61.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.16% to Rs 316.61 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 61.80% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 316.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 255.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.37% to Rs 24.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 1160.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1054.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

