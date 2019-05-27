Sportking India standalone net profit declines 61.80% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.16% to Rs 316.61 croreNet profit of Sportking India declined 61.80% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 316.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 255.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.37% to Rs 24.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 1160.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1054.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales316.61255.00 24 1160.471054.67 10 OPM %9.8213.46 -11.119.61 - PBDT19.6130.32 -35 91.4785.15 7 PBT5.7816.35 -65 37.8228.88 31 NP4.0010.47 -62 24.0219.16 25
